Congress Unveils Key Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Congress party has announced its candidates for four crucial seats, with royal family member Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati nominated for Kolhapur North. The changes come as part of a reshuffle replacing previous candidate Rajesh Latkar.

The reshuffle continues with three such adjustments having been made amidst the 102 candidate announcements. On Sunday, the party switched Sachin Sawant for former MLA Ashok Jadhav in Andheri West, and Madhukar Deshmukh made way for Lahu Shewale in Aurangabad East.

This strategic candidate shift reflects the Congress' efforts to strengthen its electoral position in Maharashtra, with new candidates also named for the Akola West, Colaba in south Mumbai, and Solapur City seats.

