Left Menu

Congress Unveils Key Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress party announced candidates for four Maharashtra assembly seats, including Kolhapur North, where royal family member Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati will run. Replacements were made in Andheri West and Aurangabad East. This marks the third candidate change in the 102 seats announced so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:16 IST
Congress Unveils Key Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Congress party has announced its candidates for four crucial seats, with royal family member Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati nominated for Kolhapur North. The changes come as part of a reshuffle replacing previous candidate Rajesh Latkar.

The reshuffle continues with three such adjustments having been made amidst the 102 candidate announcements. On Sunday, the party switched Sachin Sawant for former MLA Ashok Jadhav in Andheri West, and Madhukar Deshmukh made way for Lahu Shewale in Aurangabad East.

This strategic candidate shift reflects the Congress' efforts to strengthen its electoral position in Maharashtra, with new candidates also named for the Akola West, Colaba in south Mumbai, and Solapur City seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024