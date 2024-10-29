Left Menu

Meloni's Coalition Secures Another Regional Victory in Liguria

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition achieved another regional election win in Liguria, solidifying her political standing two years into her term. This win, led by conservative Marco Bucci in Genoa, is a setback for the divided opposition seeking cohesion. Liguria vote turnout was under 46%.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition pulled off another electoral triumph in Liguria on Monday, according to near-final results. Conservative Marco Bucci, the current mayor of Genoa, secured the lead with 48.6% of votes, overcoming centre-left competitor Andrea Orlando.

Giorgia Meloni celebrated the achievement on X, highlighting a series of regional victories since her tenure began, despite her party only capturing 15% of the Liguria vote. More regional elections are slated for next month.

The result is a significant blow to Italy's fragmented opposition, hoping to create unity between the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement. Despite the conservative win, the Democratic Party was the single most voted entity, garnering 28.5% overall.

