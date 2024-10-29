Arson Attacks at Ballot Boxes: A Threat to Fair Elections

Police in Washington and Oregon are investigating three arson attacks on ballot drop boxes, believed to be linked. Authorities have identified a suspect vehicle in Oregon, heightening security concerns ahead of competitive U.S. House elections.

Two fires erupted in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, on Monday. In Portland, three ballots were damaged, while hundreds were affected in Vancouver. A past fire on October 8 in Vancouver bore similarities to these incidents. Motive remains unclear, but Portland Police note the actions were intentional and targeted.

Additional potential charges for suspects involve illegal acts concerning voting machinery. Officials are urging affected voters to check ballot status and request replacements if necessary. This series of attacks underscores the need for vigilant election security as Washington state's 3rd District faces a tightly contested race.

