Orban Extends Good Wishes to Trump Ahead of Election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has publicly expressed his support for Donald Trump in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election. In a telephone conversation, Orban wished Trump luck as he heads into the final days before the vote.

Orban took to social media to share his support, stating, "I wished him the best of luck for next Tuesday." This move comes as a part of Orban's continued vocal backing of Trump, highlighting his consistent political alignment with the former U.S. president.

With only five days remaining until the U.S. electorate casts their votes, Orban remains hopeful about Trump's chances, emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming election.

