Turkish Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest Amid PKK Allegations

Protesters gathered in Istanbul's Esenyurt district to oppose the arrest of Mayor Ahmet Ozer, a member of the Republican People's Party, for alleged links to the PKK. Accusations against opposition figures have intensified as Turkey debates peace with the PKK. Many view Ozer's removal as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST
  • Turkey

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul on Thursday to protest the arrest and dismissal of Mayor Ahmet Ozer from Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), due to alleged ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Ozer, serving as the mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district, was detained by anti-terror police, prompting the CHP's leaders, including Ozgur Ozel, to describe his removal and replacement with a deputy governor as a "coup." Ozer's arrest occurs amidst discussions of a potential peace process to end the four-decade-long conflict with the PKK.

In defiance of a government ban on rallies near the municipality building, protesters filled Esenyurt square, carrying banners calling for an elected mayor and the resignation of President Erdogan's administration. CHP's electoral success and Ozer's detention highlight increasing political tensions and accusations against opposition figures.

