Battle for Tory Leadership: Badenoch vs. Jenrick

The Conservative Party's leadership contest concluded on Thursday, with final results expected on Saturday following the party's major defeat in recent elections. Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are the final candidates vying for leadership.

The contest spanned over three months, whittling down from six candidates. Party members, numbering tens of thousands, are casting their votes. Although polling is absent, the contest is considered close, and the demographic largely consists of affluent, older white men.

The newly elected leader's role will be to mend the party's fractured image, confront Labour policies, and prepare for future elections. Badenoch represents a call for economic reforms, while Jenrick shifts towards nationalist policies, appealing to traditionally right-leaning voters.

