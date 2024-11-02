Trump's Fiery Rhetoric: Battle Lines Drawn with Liz Cheney

In a contentious campaign event in Arizona, former President Donald Trump launched a verbal assault on Liz Cheney, labeling her a 'radical war hawk.' Trump's remarks suggested Cheney should face the consequences of warfare, a statement his campaign later clarified was meant to critique her policies as a warmonger.

Cheney, a former Republican Congresswoman turned staunch critic of Trump, swiftly responded via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing the dangers of Trump's rhetoric. She accused him of fostering a dictatorial regime by targeting political dissenters and cited his contentious approach to governance as a threat to democracy.

The remarks come just days before the election in which Cheney has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump's rhetoric has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike, with accusations of inciting violence and threats against opponents. His campaign, however, argues that media has distorted his criticism of Cheney into faux outrage to sway public opinion ahead of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)