Sri Lanka's Ex-Presidents Privileges Under Review: Political Storm Brews

A Sri Lankan Cabinet sub-committee is set to review former presidents' privileges, as the new government under President Dissanayake faces criticism over proposed cuts. The government affirms that reports of reduced security for ex-president Rajapaksa are false, amidst political tension and opposition backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A controversy is stirring in Sri Lanka as a Cabinet sub-committee gears up to evaluate the privileges extended to former presidents, sparking political debate. President Dissanayake's administration faces allegations of intending to file reports

The Presidential Secretariat clarified, rejecting claims that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security has been reduced. "These reports are unfounded," the statement emphasized.

Amidst mounting political tension, opposition leaders strongly criticize the move, fearing for security breaches. Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe voiced concerns at a rally, further intensifying the debate. The privileges are underpinned by the 1986 Presidential Privileges Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

