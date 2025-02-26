Left Menu

Rajapaksa's Frustration Amid Corruption Allegations

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, voiced frustration about being probed over alleged corruption, arguing the Rajapaksa family is often wrongfully blamed to divert attention from others' misconduct. Summoned regarding the 2013 airbus purchase scandal involving Sri Lankan Airlines, he maintained innocence amid ongoing legal scrutiny.

Namal Rajapaksa
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Sri Lanka's former president and prime minister, voiced frustration following a police summons over alleged corruption. He criticized the ease with which blame is deflected onto the Rajapaksa family.

Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was called by the Criminal Investigation Department regarding a 2013 corruption case involving airbus purchases for Sri Lankan Airlines. He asserted that detaining the Rajapaksas will not help the government distract the populace from ongoing issues.

This latest police questioning is not an isolated incident; Rajapaksa was indicted for a separate case involving Indian investment in the unfinished Krish Hotel project. The police minister denied any political bias in the investigations, asserting they were standard procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

