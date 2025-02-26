Rajapaksa's Frustration Amid Corruption Allegations

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Sri Lanka's former president and prime minister, voiced frustration following a police summons over alleged corruption. He criticized the ease with which blame is deflected onto the Rajapaksa family.

Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was called by the Criminal Investigation Department regarding a 2013 corruption case involving airbus purchases for Sri Lankan Airlines. He asserted that detaining the Rajapaksas will not help the government distract the populace from ongoing issues.

This latest police questioning is not an isolated incident; Rajapaksa was indicted for a separate case involving Indian investment in the unfinished Krish Hotel project. The police minister denied any political bias in the investigations, asserting they were standard procedure.

