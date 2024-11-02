Kerala's Land Dispute: A Complex Intersection of Religion and Politics

Amidst the boiling tensions over the Munambam land issue, IUML's national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, has urged the Kerala state government to take immediate action. His plea aims to prevent communal groups from exploiting the situation to incite division among communities.

The controversy stems from allegations by local residents that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming land historically belonging to Christian families. Despite built-in legal protections, the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by the BJP-led Centre has further fueled the discontent.

Christian communities, led by religious organizations such as the Syro-Malabar Church, are pressing for amendments to the existing Waqf Act. The Kerala assembly's resolution opposing the new bill complicates these efforts, highlighting the intricate religious and political web in the state.

