Controversy Surrounds NCP's Candidature Decision for Maharashtra Polls

NCP working president Praful Patel asserted that Nawab Malik's candidature for the Maharashtra assembly elections won't hinder the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the state.

Malik, facing serious allegations involving money laundering and connections to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, stands as the party's official candidate from Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency for the November elections. Allegations against him remain unproven in the judicial system.

Despite BJP's refusal to support Malik, his long political history and recent bail on medical grounds position him controversially within the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises BJP and Shiv Sena factions.

