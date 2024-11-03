Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes NDA, Eyes Victory in Bihar By-Elections

In a scathing critique, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing it of causing distress over issues like spiking electricity bills and malfunctioning pre-paid meters. Yadav condemned the collapse of law and order, claiming criminals have become increasingly brazen. "Public frustration is palpable," he argued, citing 110 recent murder incidents as evidence of spiraling crime rates.

Against the backdrop of impending by-elections in Bihar, Yadav reiterated his party's commitment to overturning the status quo. He declared, "We will connect with the electorate, garnering support for the Mahagathbandhan. Our confidence in securing all four seats is unwavering." The former deputy emphasized RJD's preparedness for both Bihar and Jharkhand elections, buoyed by what he described as a favorable political climate for their grand alliance.

Yadav's remarks emerged as the Election Commission of India announced bypolls for four Bihar assembly constituencies: Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari, and Ramgarh. Scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23, these elections present a critical battleground, offering a glimpse into voter sentiment amidst rising regional discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)