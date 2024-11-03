Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes NDA, Eyes Victory in Bihar By-Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader, slammed the NDA government for issues like electricity bills and a failing law and order situation. Ahead of the Bihar by-elections, he expressed confidence in RJD's prospects and criticized the BJP in Jharkhand elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:50 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes NDA, Eyes Victory in Bihar By-Elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing it of causing distress over issues like spiking electricity bills and malfunctioning pre-paid meters. Yadav condemned the collapse of law and order, claiming criminals have become increasingly brazen. "Public frustration is palpable," he argued, citing 110 recent murder incidents as evidence of spiraling crime rates.

Against the backdrop of impending by-elections in Bihar, Yadav reiterated his party's commitment to overturning the status quo. He declared, "We will connect with the electorate, garnering support for the Mahagathbandhan. Our confidence in securing all four seats is unwavering." The former deputy emphasized RJD's preparedness for both Bihar and Jharkhand elections, buoyed by what he described as a favorable political climate for their grand alliance.

Yadav's remarks emerged as the Election Commission of India announced bypolls for four Bihar assembly constituencies: Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari, and Ramgarh. Scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23, these elections present a critical battleground, offering a glimpse into voter sentiment amidst rising regional discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024