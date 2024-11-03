Maharashtra's Unpredictable Political Battleground: Ajit Pawar Emerges as Potential Kingmaker

As Maharashtra gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the state's political landscape is dominated by the dynamics of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' politics, according to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. In a candid conversation, Malik underscored the indeterminate nature of the elections and the pivotal role Ajit Pawar is poised to play as a kingmaker.

Speaking to ANI, Malik, who is campaigning from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency, noted the difficulty in predicting which party will secure a definitive majority. He highlighted the complex alliances, with multiple parties joining forces on both sides, making it clear that forming a government without Ajit Pawar's involvement appears improbable.

Malik elaborated on the unpredictable political shifts, suggesting that the fluid nature of party alliances contributes to the uncertainty. He stressed Ajit Pawar's critical influence, dismissing rumors regarding his candidacy withdrawal. Emphasizing his commitment to the NCP, Malik remains resolute in his electoral contest despite opposition from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, with accusations linking him to underworld figures adding to the contest's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)