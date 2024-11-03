Karnataka BJP Leader Criticizes Land Notice Withdrawal as Election Ploy

Karnataka BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai has alleged that the recent withdrawal of notices concerning Waqf land issues by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was politically motivated. Tenginkai claims the move is aimed at gaining favor ahead of forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, accusing the Congress-led government of merely staging a sham.

Calling for a Gazette notification, Tenginkai expressed doubts about the permanence of the order, suggesting the Congress government might reinstate it post-elections. 'In view of the elections, a notice was issued and afterward retracted,' he remarked, questioning the transparency of the decision.

Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also criticized the order, dismissing it as ineffective and purely electoral 'eyewash'. He called for the withdrawal of the 1974 gazette for genuine relief to farmers, as notices had claimed 1,500 acres in Vijaypur district as Waqf land, spurring local protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)