Karnataka BJP Leader Criticizes Land Notice Withdrawal as Election Ploy

Karnataka BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai criticizes CM Siddaramaiah's directive to retract Waqf land notices, alleging it is a political strategy targeting upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. Opposition members label the move an 'eyewash'. The decision follows farmer protests over land claims in Vijaypur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai has alleged that the recent withdrawal of notices concerning Waqf land issues by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was politically motivated. Tenginkai claims the move is aimed at gaining favor ahead of forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, accusing the Congress-led government of merely staging a sham.

Calling for a Gazette notification, Tenginkai expressed doubts about the permanence of the order, suggesting the Congress government might reinstate it post-elections. 'In view of the elections, a notice was issued and afterward retracted,' he remarked, questioning the transparency of the decision.

Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also criticized the order, dismissing it as ineffective and purely electoral 'eyewash'. He called for the withdrawal of the 1974 gazette for genuine relief to farmers, as notices had claimed 1,500 acres in Vijaypur district as Waqf land, spurring local protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

