Trump's Glass Gap Concerns: A Media Reflection
Donald Trump addressed concerns about gaps in bullet-proof glass at a rally, suggesting any attempt on his life would have to target the media. Despite his rhetoric, Trump's campaign clarified the statement was about threats against him, blaming Democrats for dangerous rhetoric.
During a rally speech two days ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump drew attention to gaps in the bullet-proof glass surrounding him on stage. Trump noted that an assassin would have to shoot through these gaps, adding with a dismissive tone that he didn't mind this prospect much.
This remark comes after the former president survived two assassination attempts earlier in the year. The most recent incident occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was grazed by a bullet. Despite the evident risks, Trump stated that potential attackers would have to shoot through 'fake news.'
In campaign developments, Trump's rhetoric sharpens as investigations open into provocative comments aimed at Republican critic Liz Cheney. A campaign spokesperson clarified that Trump's comments on the media were unintentional, aimed instead at addressing threats he claims are incited by Democrat rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
