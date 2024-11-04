Jammu & Kashmir: A New Dawn for Democracy and Statehood Aspirations

High voter turnout in the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the people's enduring faith in the democratic process, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared in his inaugural address to the legislative assembly.

Sinha highlighted efforts to create a safe environment for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, marking a significant step towards reconciliation. The elections, he said, are a 'critical milestone' in restoring democratic governance following political uncertainty.

Addressing the assembly's inaugural session, Sinha reiterated the strong aspiration for the restoration of statehood, a promise echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The administration is focused on inclusive growth, social harmony, and economic opportunities, aiming for a brighter future for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)