Sharad Pawar Bids Adieu to Electoral Politics, Focuses on New Generation Leadership

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party chief, announced he won't contest future elections, marking an end to his electoral career. He emphasized empowering the next generation and criticized current government policies. Pawar also highlighted the need for leadership change to foster development and job creation in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:04 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared on Tuesday that he will step back from contesting future elections. The announcement came as his term in the Rajya Sabha nears its conclusion. 'I have fought elections 14 times, and will contemplate stepping back after my Rajya Sabha tenure ends,' stated Pawar.

Currently on a campaign trail in Baramati for his grandson Yugendra Pawar, the three-time Chief Minister underscored the necessity of transferring leadership responsibilities to the younger generation. While addressing a public rally, he maintained his detachment from electoral ambitions, noting, 'I don't need to be in power to serve the people.'

Pawar lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party for prioritizing Gujarat over Maharashtra in industrial development. He pointed to major projects, such as Tata Airbus and Vedanta Foxconn, relocating out of Maharashtra. The forthcoming elections in Baramati pit family members Ajit and Yugendra Pawar against each other, amid intensified campaign preparations.

