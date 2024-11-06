Clash of Titans: Harris vs. Trump in U.S. Presidential Race

On Tuesday, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump squared off in the U.S. presidential election, each seeking to sway voters on crucial issues like abortion, the economy, and foreign policy. Preliminary results from an Edison Research exit poll offer a snapshot of voter sentiment, subject to updates as more data emerge.

In Nevada, 47% of voters expressed a favorable view of Trump, while 44% felt the same about Harris. The economy remains a vital issue, with 33% of voters citing it as their primary concern. Additionally, 72% of Nevadans believe that democracy in the U.S. is threatened.

Exit polls not only provide insights into voter priorities but also reveal demographic shifts and changes in turnout. For instance, 49% of voters in Nevada are women, and 61% lack a college degree. These findings illuminate the evolving landscape of American electoral politics.

