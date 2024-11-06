Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Antigua's Parliamentarian Found Dead

Asot Michael, a member of Antigua and Barbuda's parliament, was found dead with a stab wound. The police are treating his death as a murder and have identified a suspect. Michael, who had a fallout with the Prime Minister, recently served as an independent lawmaker.

06-11-2024
A shocking wave hit Antigua and Barbuda as parliamentarian Asot Michael was discovered dead at his residence in Dry Hill, St. John Parish, early Tuesday. Reports confirmed a stab wound to his chest and other injuries, with local police classifying it as a murder.

The tragic incident has prompted a swift investigation, as authorities revealed they've identified a suspect, though the name remains undisclosed. Michael once held positions as tourism, economic development, and energy minister before an eventual split from Prime Minister Gaston Browne's Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Elected to parliament as an independent last year, Michael had still been considered a 'brother' by Browne, who vowed full governmental support for the Royal Police Force's investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

