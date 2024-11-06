Mexico's Judiciary Election Reform Survives Supreme Court Vote
Mexico's Supreme Court upheld a controversial judicial reform requiring direct elections of judges and magistrates, a win for President Claudia Sheinbaum. Despite some justices opposing the move, the necessary majority to roll back the reform wasn't achieved, averting a potential institutional crisis.
In a landmark decision, Mexico's Supreme Court decided not to roll back a contentious judicial reform mandating the direct election of judges and magistrates. This decision marks a victory for President Claudia Sheinbaum, who supported the reform.
Proposals to reverse parts of the reform fell short as only seven out of eleven justices supported the measure, one short of the required majority. Supreme Court president Norma Pina's suggestion to lower the vote requirement also failed.
The reform, largely associated with former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, faced criticism for its controversial election processes and anonymity provisions for judges dealing with organized crime cases. Despite concerns about constitutional challenges, changes are set for June 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
