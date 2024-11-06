High-Stakes Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Pivotal Election

Nearly three-quarters of voters in Tuesday's presidential election expressed concern about the state of American democracy, according to exit polls from Edison Research. This anxiety follows a tense campaign between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, highlighting deep polarization in the country.

The polling data revealed democracy and the economy as primary concerns for voters, each cited by about a third of respondents. Notably, 73% of voters feel democracy is under threat. These sentiments come amid a divisive race marked by stark contrasts between the candidates and their visions for the country's future.

Both candidates are engaged in a neck-and-neck contest within key states. History could be made, whether Harris becomes the first female and first Black president, or if Trump achieves a non-consecutive second term. With control of Congress at stake, the election promises significant consequences for America's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)