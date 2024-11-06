Republicans Eye Senate Control Amid Competitive Midterms

In a key development, Republicans took a substantial step towards winning control of the U.S. Senate with a pivotal victory in West Virginia. The election outcome will crucially determine the legislative success of the prospective presidency of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Republican Jim Justice's projected win in West Virginia, replacing the Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin, has pushed Republicans towards a 50-50 split in the 100-seat chamber. This shift could change as more results pour in from other states overnight.

The battle for the Senate is fiercely contested, with Republicans needing just two additional seats for control, while Democrats defend their thin majority. Meanwhile, the House remains highly competitive with Republicans holding a slim majority, leaving the eventual control uncertain.

