Kamala Harris Wins Connecticut: Democrats' Decade-long Streak Continues
Kamala Harris secured a victory in Connecticut, continuing the state's long history of supporting Democratic presidential candidates. This victory adds seven electoral votes to her tally. Connecticut has favored Democratic candidates in presidential elections for nine consecutive cycles, last supporting a Republican in 1988.
Vice President Kamala Harris clinched a win in Connecticut on Tuesday, reinforcing the state's tendency to back Democratic presidential candidates. Her victory added seven electoral votes to her total.
This marks the ninth consecutive presidential election in which Connecticut has voted for the Democratic nominee. The state's Republican support last appeared in 1988 with George H.W. Bush's victory.
Former President Donald Trump has consecutively lost Connecticut, first against Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden, and now Harris. The Associated Press announced Harris as the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.
