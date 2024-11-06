Kamala Harris Wins Connecticut: Democrats' Decade-long Streak Continues

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched a win in Connecticut on Tuesday, reinforcing the state's tendency to back Democratic presidential candidates. Her victory added seven electoral votes to her total.

This marks the ninth consecutive presidential election in which Connecticut has voted for the Democratic nominee. The state's Republican support last appeared in 1988 with George H.W. Bush's victory.

Former President Donald Trump has consecutively lost Connecticut, first against Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden, and now Harris. The Associated Press announced Harris as the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

