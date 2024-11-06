Left Menu

Kamala Harris Secures Rhode Island: A Continued Democratic Stronghold

Vice President Kamala Harris secured Rhode Island's four electoral votes, reinforcing the Democrats' stronghold in the state. The state has consistently voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan's 1984 victory. Despite past victories by Clinton and Biden, presidential campaigns rarely focus on it due to predictable outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 06:49 IST
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris has successfully won Rhode Island, earning the state's four electoral votes and maintaining the Democratic party's longstanding dominance in the region. This outcome solidifies the Democrats' stronghold.

Historical patterns show that the last Republican candidate to carry the state was Ronald Reagan in 1984. Recent elections have seen Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020, secure decisive victories in Rhode Island.

Given these consistent results, presidential hopefuls often bypass extensive campaigning in the state, as its electoral outcome tends to favor Democrats. The Associated Press officially declared Harris the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

