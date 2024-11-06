Left Menu

Battle of the Polls: Harris vs. Trump in Nevada

In a high-stakes U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compete for voter support across key demographics. Preliminary exit polls reveal trends in voter preferences, highlighting shifts from previous elections, with issues like the economy and democracy being pivotal to voters' decisions in Nevada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday, each aiming to sway pivotal Nevada voters. Exit polls, conducted by Edison Research, provided early insights into voter preferences and demographic shifts, reflecting a dynamic race defined by critical issues.

Preliminary results indicated that Harris garnered 53% of women voters in Nevada, while Trump secured 43%, marking a slight decrease from past exit poll figures. Trump maintained strong support among white voters and those without college degrees but saw declining percentages compared to the 2020 election cycle.

The economy emerged as the top concern for 32% of Nevada voters, with democracy close behind at 33%. Moreover, 72% expressed apprehensions about the state of U.S. democracy, and nearly half reported financial decline since the last election, underscoring significant public sentiment ahead of final poll outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

