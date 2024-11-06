Left Menu

Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar campaigns in Sandur, promising a peaceful life, and criticizes BJP’s COVID-era governance. Acknowledging Tukaram's contributions, Shivakumar supports Congress candidate Annapoorna. He highlights Congress achievements and seeks electoral backing, amidst lingering controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:12 IST
Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated campaign trail in Sandur, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar pledged to ensure a peaceful life for the constituency's residents. Addressing a gathering, he admitted the improbability of transforming Sandur into global metropolises like New York or Beijing but emphasized peace as a primary goal.

Shivakumar lauded previous MLA Tukaram for his developmental efforts, citing a new hospital and taluk office. Tukaram's undefeated streak in politics, Shivakumar argued, warranted his elevation to Parliament, leaving his sister Annapoorna as their congressional choice for Sandur. He expressed confidence in the electorate's continued support for Congress.

The Deputy CM sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of financial exploitation during the COVID pandemic. He lampooned their failure in effective aid distribution despite substantial financial packages, recounting a climate of fear under BJP's tenure in Ballari. The congressman invoked past achievements and recent proposals like 371J for Kalyana Karnataka, imploring voters to sanction another term for Congress' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024