Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques

In a heated campaign trail in Sandur, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar pledged to ensure a peaceful life for the constituency's residents. Addressing a gathering, he admitted the improbability of transforming Sandur into global metropolises like New York or Beijing but emphasized peace as a primary goal.

Shivakumar lauded previous MLA Tukaram for his developmental efforts, citing a new hospital and taluk office. Tukaram's undefeated streak in politics, Shivakumar argued, warranted his elevation to Parliament, leaving his sister Annapoorna as their congressional choice for Sandur. He expressed confidence in the electorate's continued support for Congress.

The Deputy CM sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of financial exploitation during the COVID pandemic. He lampooned their failure in effective aid distribution despite substantial financial packages, recounting a climate of fear under BJP's tenure in Ballari. The congressman invoked past achievements and recent proposals like 371J for Kalyana Karnataka, imploring voters to sanction another term for Congress' initiatives.

