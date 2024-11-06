Suhas Subramanyam: Making History and Strengthening US-India Ties

Suhas Subramanyam has made history as the first Indian American to be elected from Virginia and the East Coast to the US House of Representatives. Running from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, a Democratic bastion, Subramanyam defeated Republican challenger Mike Clancy.

Currently serving as a Virginia State Senator, Subramanyam expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am honoured and humbled that the people of Virginia's 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress." He is joined in Congress by the Samosa Caucus, comprising five Indian American members, including Subramanyam.

In an earlier interview, Subramanyam discussed his parents' journey to the U.S. in the late 70s and his commitment to maintaining a strong US-India relationship, emphasizing shared democratic values and potential collaborations in economic and defense areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)