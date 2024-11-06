Left Menu

Suhas Subramanyam: Making History and Strengthening US-India Ties

Suhas Subramanyam becomes the first Indian American elected from Virginia to the US House of Representatives. Representing the 10th Congressional District, he defeated Republican Mike Clancy. Subramanyam emphasizes strengthening US-India relations, highlighting shared democratic values and mutual benefits in economic and defense partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:28 IST
Suhas Subramanyam: Making History and Strengthening US-India Ties
  • Country:
  • United States

Suhas Subramanyam has made history as the first Indian American to be elected from Virginia and the East Coast to the US House of Representatives. Running from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, a Democratic bastion, Subramanyam defeated Republican challenger Mike Clancy.

Currently serving as a Virginia State Senator, Subramanyam expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am honoured and humbled that the people of Virginia's 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress." He is joined in Congress by the Samosa Caucus, comprising five Indian American members, including Subramanyam.

In an earlier interview, Subramanyam discussed his parents' journey to the U.S. in the late 70s and his commitment to maintaining a strong US-India relationship, emphasizing shared democratic values and potential collaborations in economic and defense areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024