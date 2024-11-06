Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Criticizes Maharashtra Congress Over Seat Allocation

Abu Asim Azmi criticizes the Congress for allotting only two assembly seats to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Maharashtra and not learning from its Haryana defeat. He mentions the SP's contribution to the opposition bloc in past elections and emphasis on cooperation to defeat BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:47 IST
Samajwadi Party Criticizes Maharashtra Congress Over Seat Allocation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party's state president Abu Asim Azmi expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress's decision to allot only two assembly seats for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He emphasized that the Congress had not learned from its previous electoral defeat in Haryana.

Azmi highlighted the absence of a unified front within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, stressing the need for stronger collaboration. Despite being sidelined, the SP plans to support MVA candidates in other seats to defeat the BJP.

The SP's active participation in past elections for the opposition coalition augmented their tally, a point Azmi underscored as he detailed the lack of alliance discussions by the Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024