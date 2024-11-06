Samajwadi Party Criticizes Maharashtra Congress Over Seat Allocation

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party's state president Abu Asim Azmi expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress's decision to allot only two assembly seats for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He emphasized that the Congress had not learned from its previous electoral defeat in Haryana.

Azmi highlighted the absence of a unified front within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, stressing the need for stronger collaboration. Despite being sidelined, the SP plans to support MVA candidates in other seats to defeat the BJP.

The SP's active participation in past elections for the opposition coalition augmented their tally, a point Azmi underscored as he detailed the lack of alliance discussions by the Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)