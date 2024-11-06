Trump's Return: Unpredictable Foreign Policy on the Horizon

In a bold campaign to retake the U.S. presidency, Donald Trump pledged to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, while threatening tariffs on Chinese imports. As he claims victory, Trump's promises have raised global concerns over potential radical shifts in American foreign policy.

Supporters tout Trump's 'peace through strength' strategy as the remedy for a 'world on fire' – a situation they blame on current President Biden's perceived weakness. However, skeptics recall Trump's previous presidency's unpredictability and question whether similar turbulence awaits in dealing with NATO, Israel, and China.

Trump aims to reshape America's global stance, possibly altering NATO commitments and strengthening ties with Israel, particularly against Iran. However, his mixed messages on China – from imposing tariffs to praising its leadership – add to the uncertainty surrounding his international agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)