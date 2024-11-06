Left Menu

Haryana's Political Landscape Shifts: BJP Triumphs Again Amid Controversy

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini vows rapid development following his election victory. The BJP secured a third consecutive mandate amid Congress' uncapitalized anti-incumbency opportunity. Congress alleged EVM discrepancies, but the Election Commission dismissed these claims as baseless. Saini assured voter concerns will be addressed under PM Modi's leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a decisive win in the Haryana Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini toured the Ladwa constituency, pledging accelerated development efforts. In his address to reporters, Saini expressed gratitude towards the voters, stating, "I came here today to thank the various villages of the Ladwa Assembly constituency. People of Ladwa made Lotus bloom. We will fulfil people's requests made during voting and address their issues."

Reflecting on the election results, which marked the BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana, Saini assured that development projects pertaining to water, health, sewerage, and renewals had already received approval. "Our government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will swiftly take Haryana towards progress," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party, unable to capitalize on a decade of anti-incumbency against the BJP, secured 37 seats against BJP's 48. Congress leaders met with Election Commission officials, raising concerns over discrepancies in EVM battery levels, but these allegations were dismissed by the Election Commission as "baseless." The political dynamics in Haryana continue to evolve amid these controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

