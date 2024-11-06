Left Menu

Doctor's Audacious Plot: Fake COVID Vaccine Attempted Murder

A British doctor, Thomas Kwan, was sentenced to over 31 years in prison for attempting to murder his mother's partner using a fake COVID-19 vaccine. Kwan disguised himself and forged medical documents to poison his victim, resulting in severe health consequences. The plan failed, and Kwan was convicted.

  • United Kingdom

A British doctor has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for an elaborate but failed attempt to murder his mother's partner with a fake COVID-19 vaccine. Thomas Kwan, 53, went to great lengths to carry out his plan, including forging medical documents and disguising himself to administer poison.

The victim, Patrick O'Hara, survived but suffered from a severe bacterial infection, necrotising fasciitis, after the fake jab, necessitating multiple surgeries. Kwan, originally a family doctor in Sunderland, confessed to attempted murder following the commencement of his trial at Newcastle Crown Court. He had admitted to administering a toxic substance prior.

Judge Christina Lambert handed down a sentence of 31 years and five months, condemning Kwan's "audacious plan to murder a man in plain sight."

