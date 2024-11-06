France and Germany Brace for Trump's Return: A New European Strategy

France and Germany have swiftly organized efforts to address the implications of Donald Trump's return to the U.S. Presidency, a move that has led Emmanuel Macron to emphasize the need for a more united and sovereign Europe. Macron took to platform X to congratulate Trump, highlighting the importance of collaboration despite noted past disagreements.

As Europe's primary powers, France and Germany face political fragility; Macron recently saw reduced influence following election setbacks, while Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz grapples with coalition challenges. Defense ministers from both nations are set to meet in Paris to refine strategies surrounding Ukraine, NATO, and the broader EU defense posture.

Macron showed his intention to renew cooperation, pointing to their prior four-year experience underlining shared convictions. Nonetheless, his previous tenure with Trump was marked by a mix of camaraderie and discord over various policies. Notably, Macron once likened calls with Trump to opaque sausages, suggesting complex diplomatic nuances.

