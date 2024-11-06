Kremlin Stance on Putin's Possible Trump Congratulatory Message Unclear

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently addressed speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to congratulate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential race results, clarifying that he had no information on the matter.

Peskov emphasized that the US is considered 'unfriendly' by Moscow, due to its support for Ukraine, equated to involvement in the conflict against Russia. He highlighted that Russia-US relations are at a historically low point.

Noting President Putin's openness to constructive dialogue, Peskov referenced Trump's campaign promises to end wars, cautioning that such statements often evolve once in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)