Kremlin Stance on Putin's Possible Trump Congratulatory Message Unclear

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated he lacks information about President Putin's plans to congratulate Trump, emphasizing Moscow's view of the US as 'unfriendly.' He also highlighted Russia's readiness for constructive dialogue amidst current historically low relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently addressed speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to congratulate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential race results, clarifying that he had no information on the matter.

Peskov emphasized that the US is considered 'unfriendly' by Moscow, due to its support for Ukraine, equated to involvement in the conflict against Russia. He highlighted that Russia-US relations are at a historically low point.

Noting President Putin's openness to constructive dialogue, Peskov referenced Trump's campaign promises to end wars, cautioning that such statements often evolve once in office.

