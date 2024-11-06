The Return of Trump: A Verdict on America's Divided Politics

Donald Trump has been elected as the President of the United States once again, marking a historic political comeback after defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a fiercely contested election. This victory is seen as a verdict on the current administration under Joe Biden.

India's former ambassador to Italy, K P Fabian, notes that the Russia-Ukraine war and other global conflicts may have significantly influenced American voters. He highlights the economic concerns, such as rising gas prices, as part of the Biden administration's 'burden' impacting voter sentiment.

Trump's campaign focused on making America 'great again,' resonating with voters more than Harris's campaign, which was backed by her stance on inclusivity and constitutional defense. As tensions in global politics rise, experts anticipate Trump's administration will deal with pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)