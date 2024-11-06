Midnight Raid Sparks Electoral Controversy in Palakkad
In Palakkad, a police raid at a hotel during a by-election led to controversy after CCTV footage showed a KSU leader with a blue trolley bag, sparking accusations of black money distribution. Congress dismissed these allegations, claiming the bag contained clothes, while police investigations continue.
In the politically heated atmosphere of Palakkad, a late-night police operation has ignited tensions amid an upcoming assembly by-election. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a leader from the Kerala Students Union (KSU) entering a hotel with a conspicuous blue trolley bag.
The footage has become the centerpiece of a public spat, with the CPI(M) accusing the KSU member of transporting black money to sway the election. Congress swiftly reacted, with candidate Rahul Mamkootathil asserting the bag contained only clothes and challenging the accusations.
Amidst accusations of orchestrating a 'midnight police drama,' state police searches persist in hotels across the constituency to prevent election malpractice, as Congress and rival political factions exchange heated allegations and denials.
