Midnight Raid Sparks Electoral Controversy in Palakkad

In the politically heated atmosphere of Palakkad, a late-night police operation has ignited tensions amid an upcoming assembly by-election. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a leader from the Kerala Students Union (KSU) entering a hotel with a conspicuous blue trolley bag.

The footage has become the centerpiece of a public spat, with the CPI(M) accusing the KSU member of transporting black money to sway the election. Congress swiftly reacted, with candidate Rahul Mamkootathil asserting the bag contained only clothes and challenging the accusations.

Amidst accusations of orchestrating a 'midnight police drama,' state police searches persist in hotels across the constituency to prevent election malpractice, as Congress and rival political factions exchange heated allegations and denials.

(With inputs from agencies.)