China Calls for Pragmatic U.S. Relations as Trump Wins Presidency Again
China congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory while urging a pragmatic approach to US-China relations amid tense trade ties. Chinese media hopes for constructive dialogue during Trump's second presidency, despite looming tariff threats and significant challenges stemming from past tariffs and economic strains in China.
In a significant political development, China extended its congratulations to Donald Trump following his election victory, advocating for a 'pragmatic' approach to managing bilateral differences between the countries as Trump raised the prospect of heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.
China's foreign ministry expressed respect for the American electoral process and congratulated Trump, amidst ongoing tensions around trade issues and security matters such as Taiwan and the South China Sea. The state-run newspaper, China Daily, suggested Trump's presidency could open new avenues for China-U.S. relations if approached wisely.
While the Biden administration maintained a firm stance on trade policies, intensifying tariffs on Chinese imports, the forthcoming U.S. administration might steer towards meaningful dialogue. However, China's economic challenges exacerbate the situation, with looming tariff threats endangering growth and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi were of view that stable bilateral relationship will have positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity: FS Misri.
PM Modi and President Xi also reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective:FS Misri.
G20 Finance Leaders Aim for Soft Economic Landing Amid Trade War Concerns
Germany Faces Economic Turmoil Amid Potential Trade Wars
Most unprofessional approach to bilateral relations, ''this is the pits'': Recalled envoy Sanjay Verma to PTI on his treatment by Canada.