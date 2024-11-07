China Calls for Pragmatic U.S. Relations as Trump Wins Presidency Again

In a significant political development, China extended its congratulations to Donald Trump following his election victory, advocating for a 'pragmatic' approach to managing bilateral differences between the countries as Trump raised the prospect of heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.

China's foreign ministry expressed respect for the American electoral process and congratulated Trump, amidst ongoing tensions around trade issues and security matters such as Taiwan and the South China Sea. The state-run newspaper, China Daily, suggested Trump's presidency could open new avenues for China-U.S. relations if approached wisely.

While the Biden administration maintained a firm stance on trade policies, intensifying tariffs on Chinese imports, the forthcoming U.S. administration might steer towards meaningful dialogue. However, China's economic challenges exacerbate the situation, with looming tariff threats endangering growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)