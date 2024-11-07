Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Maharashtra Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, presented his party's manifesto for Maharashtra's assembly elections. Promises include free education for male students, stable prices for essentials, and scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress and NCP, supports these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has unveiled his party's manifesto. The key promises include extending free education to male students, currently available to female students, stabilizing essential goods prices, and scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Thackeray highlighted that these promises are part of the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi's broader commitments. The MVA, composed of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, plans to release its comprehensive manifesto for the November elections soon.

The former chief minister emphasized that if the MVA gains power, they will scrap Koliwadas and Gaothans' cluster development, respecting residents' wishes. Additionally, he pledged a housing policy responsive to rapid urbanization and a commitment to job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

