Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Vision for Maharashtra: A Promise of Free Education and Economic Stability

Uddhav Thackeray unveiled Shiv Sena (UBT)'s manifesto for upcoming Maharashtra polls, promising free education for males, stable prices of essentials, and scrapping the Dharavi project. The plan includes women-oriented policies and creating jobs, alongside an International Finance Centre and affordable housing policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:15 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's Vision for Maharashtra: A Promise of Free Education and Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has introduced his party's comprehensive manifesto for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The key promises include free education for male students, controlling the prices of essential commodities, and stopping the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Mumbai's most controversial projects.

Unveiling the manifesto at his home, 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Thackeray emphasized that while most promises align with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) objectives, specific issues require additional focus. Noteworthy pledges include the expansion of free education to male students and free public transport for women if MVA gains power.

Further commitments from Thackeray include establishing every district with a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, implementing the Old Pension Scheme, and removing the reservation cap. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also plans on creating 18,000 jobs for women in the police force and ensuring dedicated police stations for women across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024