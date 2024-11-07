Uddhav Thackeray's Vision for Maharashtra: A Promise of Free Education and Economic Stability

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has introduced his party's comprehensive manifesto for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The key promises include free education for male students, controlling the prices of essential commodities, and stopping the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Mumbai's most controversial projects.

Unveiling the manifesto at his home, 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Thackeray emphasized that while most promises align with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) objectives, specific issues require additional focus. Noteworthy pledges include the expansion of free education to male students and free public transport for women if MVA gains power.

Further commitments from Thackeray include establishing every district with a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, implementing the Old Pension Scheme, and removing the reservation cap. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also plans on creating 18,000 jobs for women in the police force and ensuring dedicated police stations for women across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)