Left Menu

Bipartisan Strength: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on India-US Relations

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi highlights the strong bipartisan support for India-US relations following Donald Trump's presidential win. He emphasizes the role of Indian-Americans and the need for cooperation between political parties to address key challenges under the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:06 IST
Bipartisan Strength: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on India-US Relations
Raja Krishnamoorthi
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed confidence that India-US relations will continue to thrive under a Republican-led administration. Despite his Democratic ties, Krishnamoorthi sees strong bipartisan support for the international relationship.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois's 8th congressional district, emphasized that Indian-Americans are pivotal in cementing the ties between the nations. Highlighting the need for cooperation, he stated that both parties must collaborate to benefit the American populace.

The Congressman pointed out crucial issues for the incoming administration, including border security, immigration reform, and protecting citizens' rights, while celebrating his own electoral success, attributed to bipartisanship and focus on results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024