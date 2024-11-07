Bipartisan Strength: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on India-US Relations

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed confidence that India-US relations will continue to thrive under a Republican-led administration. Despite his Democratic ties, Krishnamoorthi sees strong bipartisan support for the international relationship.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois's 8th congressional district, emphasized that Indian-Americans are pivotal in cementing the ties between the nations. Highlighting the need for cooperation, he stated that both parties must collaborate to benefit the American populace.

The Congressman pointed out crucial issues for the incoming administration, including border security, immigration reform, and protecting citizens' rights, while celebrating his own electoral success, attributed to bipartisanship and focus on results.

