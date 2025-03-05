Political Rift: Akash Anand Expelled from BSP; Offered Position in Republican Party of India

In a significant political development, Akash Anand, the estranged nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, has been expelled from the party. The move comes as Akash was accused of arrogance and undue influence from his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, leading to his dismissal from key positions including that of National Coordinator.

Reacting to the expulsion, Ramdas Athawle, chief of the Republican Party of India (A), extended an offer to Akash to join his party to continue advocating for the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. "If Akash Anand wants to further Baba Saheb's mission, he should join us, which would strengthen our presence in Uttar Pradesh," Athawle stated.

Amidst these political shifts, Akash Anand expressed his ongoing allegiance to the cause of the Bahujan Movement. Emphasizing that the struggle transcends personal aspirations and is a fight for marginalized communities' self-respect, he remains steadfast in his post-expulsion resolve to serve the movement's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)