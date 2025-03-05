Left Menu

Political Rift: Akash Anand Expelled from BSP; Offered Position in Republican Party of India

Akash Anand, estranged nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, was expelled from BSP, accused of being arrogant and influenced by his father-in-law. In response, Ramdas Athawle of the Republican Party of India offers him a new political platform. Anand remains committed to the Bahujan Movement despite the expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:45 IST
Political Rift: Akash Anand Expelled from BSP; Offered Position in Republican Party of India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Akash Anand, the estranged nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, has been expelled from the party. The move comes as Akash was accused of arrogance and undue influence from his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, leading to his dismissal from key positions including that of National Coordinator.

Reacting to the expulsion, Ramdas Athawle, chief of the Republican Party of India (A), extended an offer to Akash to join his party to continue advocating for the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. "If Akash Anand wants to further Baba Saheb's mission, he should join us, which would strengthen our presence in Uttar Pradesh," Athawle stated.

Amidst these political shifts, Akash Anand expressed his ongoing allegiance to the cause of the Bahujan Movement. Emphasizing that the struggle transcends personal aspirations and is a fight for marginalized communities' self-respect, he remains steadfast in his post-expulsion resolve to serve the movement's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025