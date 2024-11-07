Political Uproar: Congress Leader's Joke Sparks Controversy

The political scene in Punjab has heated up following Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's criticism of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief. Warring allegedly made a controversial joke targeting his wife, Amrita, during a campaign speech. This has sparked widespread debate regarding sexism and political ethics.

Bittu slammed Warring for his remarks, claiming they disrespected women and revealed a derogatory mindset about women's roles in society. He questioned what message Warring was conveying to the public, emphasizing that today's dynamics see men and women sharing equal responsibilities.

In response, Amrita Warring defended her husband's comments, suggesting they were lighthearted and misunderstood by Bittu. She accused him of political maneuvering, emphasizing her dedication to public service and expressing disappointment in what she considered a deliberate misinterpretation of her husband's words.

(With inputs from agencies.)