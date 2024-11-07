Left Menu

President Murmu's Maiden Voyage: Witnessing Naval Splendor

President Droupadi Murmu observed the Indian Navy's operational demonstrations aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa's coast. Her visit included witnessing deck-based fighter operations, missile drills, and interacting with the crew. This marked her first experience on Indian navy ships at sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:11 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu took to the seas on Thursday to witness the Indian Navy's demonstration of naval prowess aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa.

Upon her arrival at INS Hansa, Goa's naval air base, she was greeted by a 150-men ceremonial Guard of Honour. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, were present to welcome the President.

The President's maiden voyage on INS Vikrant included an insightful briefing on the navy's strategic roles and operations, and she observed a series of naval maneuvers, including fighter jet take-offs, missile firing exercises, and a traditional steam-past, before addressing the naval fleet crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

