Kharge Accuses Modi of Failing Kerala's Landslide Victims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling promises to Kerala's Wayanad landslide victims. During a rally, he alleged that the BJP-led government discriminates against opposition-ruled states, sanctioning only a small portion of disaster aid requested by Kerala. Kharge reiterated Congress's commitment to inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:46 IST
In a scathing rebuke, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on aid promises to Kerala's Wayanad district, beleaguered by landslides. Speaking at a by-election rally in Nilambur, Kharge labeled Modi as a 'liar,' criticizing a paltry aid sanction compared to a detailed Rs 2,000 crore relief package Kerala submitted for disaster aid.

Kharge alleged the BJP central government discriminates against states governed by opposition parties while favoring BJP-ruled states with substantial aid. He questioned the methods of the ruling government, calling them unjust and divisive in times of crisis, and condemned the rejection of Congress values of fairness, inclusivity, and justice.

The Congress president continued his attack through social media platform 'X,' alleging the Modi government's divisive tactics threatened India's unity. He expressed confidence in the people of Kerala, known for their belief in a secular India, as they head to the polls for the Wayanad seat by-election on November 13, necessitated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the constituency.

