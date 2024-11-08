Left Menu

Biden's Bold Agenda for His Final Days in Office

President Joe Biden aims to keep the U.S. government running smoothly, provide aid to hurricane-hit areas, and pass the NDAA. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre outlined these priorities as vital tasks for the administration in the last days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

As his term draws to a close, U.S. President Joe Biden is setting his sights on a series of critical tasks. The White House announced on Thursday that Biden's administration plans to focus on preventing a government shutdown, providing assistance to regions devastated by hurricanes, and ensuring the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the urgency of these initiatives, stating, "That's going to be certainly our focus in the next 74 days." With these priorities outlined, the Biden administration is working against the clock to achieve these goals before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

The emphasis on aiding hurricane-affected communities highlights Biden's commitment to disaster response, while the passage of the NDAA underscores his focus on national security and defense. Keeping the government open remains a paramount concern to avoid any disruptive impacts on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

