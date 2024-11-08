Left Menu

Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control

Republicans, led by Donald Trump, are on course to control both chambers of the U.S. Congress, with a projected increase in Senate seats and a tight race for the House. Success could facilitate Trump’s policy agenda, including tax cuts and immigration restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:47 IST
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican Party, spearheaded by Donald Trump, is poised to gain further influence in Washington, as projections show a likely increase in their Senate seats. Media outlets forecast that Republican Dave McCormick will surpass Democratic incumbent Bob Casey in Pennsylvania.

This victory would secure the Republicans at least 53 out of the 100 Senate seats, potentially climbing to 55 if they secure wins in ongoing tight races in Arizona and Nevada. Concurrently, Republicans are moving closer to capturing the House of Representatives, needing only seven more seats for a majority, with 211 secured.

Should Republicans achieve majorities in both chambers, they would have the legislative support required to fulfill Trump's campaign promises, including tax reforms and stricter immigration policies, despite being short of the 60 votes needed to expedite most legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SUV Explosion Rocks Queens Neighborhood: A Cautionary Tale

SUV Explosion Rocks Queens Neighborhood: A Cautionary Tale

 Global
2
Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

 Global
3
Court Orders Return of $70,000 Tiffany Engagement Ring

Court Orders Return of $70,000 Tiffany Engagement Ring

 Global
4
Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024