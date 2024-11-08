Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Victory: The Global Shockwave

Donald Trump's electoral victory impacts global migration, prompting potential migrants to adapt their plans. Migrants face risks with reduced U.S. legal entryways, often turning to smugglers. The CBP One program offers respite, but Trump's pledge to end it heightens fear of mass deportations and humanitarian strains, affecting countries globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:02 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's triumph in the U.S. presidential election immediately altered the landscape for millions of migrants worldwide. While Trump vows to cut immigration, experts predict that closing already scarce legal routes will drive more migrants to resort to smugglers.

The revised U.S. immigration policy could worsen the dangerous avenues migrants risk, often falling prey to organized crime groups. Although CBP One brought order under Biden, its potential cessation under Trump raises concerns of mass deportations and humanitarian stress across nations.

These harsh policies could deeply affect migrants from various countries, with Mexico bracing for a significant impact. Advocates warn against further restrictions, which leave vulnerable populations with scant options for safety and asylum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

