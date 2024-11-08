Trump's Immigration Victory: The Global Shockwave

Donald Trump's triumph in the U.S. presidential election immediately altered the landscape for millions of migrants worldwide. While Trump vows to cut immigration, experts predict that closing already scarce legal routes will drive more migrants to resort to smugglers.

The revised U.S. immigration policy could worsen the dangerous avenues migrants risk, often falling prey to organized crime groups. Although CBP One brought order under Biden, its potential cessation under Trump raises concerns of mass deportations and humanitarian stress across nations.

These harsh policies could deeply affect migrants from various countries, with Mexico bracing for a significant impact. Advocates warn against further restrictions, which leave vulnerable populations with scant options for safety and asylum.

(With inputs from agencies.)