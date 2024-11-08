Germany on the Brink: Calls for Early Elections Amid Political Chaos

Germany faces a political maelstrom as opposition leader Friedrich Merz castigates Chancellor Olaf Scholz for stalling early elections, a move he deems 'irresponsible' against a backcloth of coalition collapse.

The country's turbulent week saw the disbandment of Scholz's coalition, disagreements over fiscal policies, and a bid by Greens party Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck to succeed as chancellor. This political fallout coincides with Germany's prolonged economic contraction and geopolitical tensions.

Merz and a majority of the German electorate voice the necessity for swift elections to stabilize Europe’s largest economy, with opinion polls reflecting widespread support for an election much earlier than the scheduled September 2025. The survey suggests Scholz may face weakened political standing amidst this turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)