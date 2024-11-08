Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: BJP's Division Politics Exposed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the BJP for allegedly fueling division across India on religious lines and for neglecting the rights of 90% of the population. Gandhi accused the BJP of favoring capitalists over common people, citing his mission to unify and strengthen the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:41 IST
In a confrontational address, Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi took aim at the BJP, accusing the party of igniting division and hostility across India. Speaking at an election rally in Lohardaga, Gandhi asserted that the BJP's political strategy thrives on religious and communal conflict, including in states like Manipur and Haryana, to consolidate power.

Gandhi claimed that the BJP fails to serve the majority of India's citizens, instead prioritizing the interests of affluent capitalists by forgiving enormous debts, leaving the needs of farmers, tribals, Dalits, and OBCs unmet.

Highlighting his 4,000-km 'padyatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gandhi positioned himself as a unifier, dedicated to dismantling the BJP’s divisive politics. With Jharkhand elections looming, Gandhi's remarks bring sharp focus to the competing narratives and underlying tensions as voters prepare to head to the polls.

