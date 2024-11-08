Lithuania’s Social Democrats Form Coalition with Controversial Populist Party

Lithuania's Social Democrats, the victors of last month's parliamentary election, have announced their decision to form a new coalition government, including the populist Nemunas Dawn party. This decision comes despite the ongoing trial of Nemunas Dawn's leader, Remigijus Zemaitaitis, for alleged antisemitic statements.

Zemaitaitis stepped down from parliament in April after the Constitutional Court declared he broke his oath by inciting hatred against Jews on social media. Currently on trial for these posts, he denies any wrongdoing, asserting they were not antisemitic. There is uncertainty regarding Zemaitaitis's potential appointment to the cabinet.

The coalition talks have seen Social Democrats, who claimed 52 of the 141 parliamentary seats, negotiating with both For Lithuania Party and Nemunas Dawn. Although previously pledging to sideline Nemunas Dawn during election campaigns, Social Democrat deputy leader Gintautas Paluckas signaled the coalition's inclusion, eyeing a combined 84-seat majority, with a formal agreement expected soon.

