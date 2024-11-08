Political Rhetoric and Tensions Rise in West Bengal Amidst Upcoming Bypolls

At a rally in Taldangra, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar declared the party's struggle is against both the TMC and the state police, claiming the TMC administration would crumble without police backing.

His speech, part of an election campaign leading up to the November 13 bypolls, drew criticism from the TMC, which accused the BJP of inciting violence for political gain. This follows a controversial statement from BJP MLA Niladri Shekhar Dana that urged constituents to prepare for self-defense against political aggression.

Majumdar's assertions highlight ongoing political tensions in West Bengal, as the TMC defends the police's neutrality and accuses the BJP of divisive rhetoric amidst the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)