Political Rhetoric and Tensions Rise in West Bengal Amidst Upcoming Bypolls
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claims that the state's ruling TMC relies on police support. His remarks came at a rally in Bankura, where he also accused police of acting like TMC cadres. A BJP MLA's controversial comments incited further debate, as the TMC accused BJP of inciting violence.
- Country:
- India
At a rally in Taldangra, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar declared the party's struggle is against both the TMC and the state police, claiming the TMC administration would crumble without police backing.
His speech, part of an election campaign leading up to the November 13 bypolls, drew criticism from the TMC, which accused the BJP of inciting violence for political gain. This follows a controversial statement from BJP MLA Niladri Shekhar Dana that urged constituents to prepare for self-defense against political aggression.
Majumdar's assertions highlight ongoing political tensions in West Bengal, as the TMC defends the police's neutrality and accuses the BJP of divisive rhetoric amidst the forthcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- BJP
- TMC
- Sukanta Majumdar
- police
- elections
- violence
- rhetoric
- political tension
- bypolls
ALSO READ
Shimla Police's Strategic Offensive Against Drug Syndicates Shows Promising Results
Concert Heist: Police Crackdown on Mobile Theft Recovery
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
Chaos in Rio: Penarol Fans' Clash with Police
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution